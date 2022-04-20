H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held in Bucharest on 29-30 November 2022.

At the meeting, Ministers are envisaged to assess current security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, including the developments in Ukraine, and follow-up the implementation of the June 2022 NATO Madrid Summit decisions.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts; and will address the 11th Bucharest Forum and Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting also to be convened in Bucharest during the same dates.