No: 359, 28 November 2022, Press Release Regarding the Participation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held in Bucharest

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to be held in Bucharest on 29-30 November 2022.

At the meeting, Ministers are envisaged to assess current security situation in the Euro-Atlantic region, including the developments in Ukraine, and follow-up the implementation of the June 2022 NATO Madrid Summit decisions.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts; and will address the 11th Bucharest Forum and Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting also to be convened in Bucharest during the same dates.