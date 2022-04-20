Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
No: 358, 27 November 2022, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, to Türkiye

H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 27-28 November 2022, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

Bilateral and regional issues as well as preparations of the Summit of Heads of States of the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, which is planned to be held in the upcoming period, will be discussed during the visit.