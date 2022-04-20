Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye H.E. Yasin Ekrem Serim will pay a visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on 25-28 November 2022, to co-chair the consular consultations that will be held between Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye and TRNC. During the consular consultations all aspects of bilateral consular relations and main issues concerning our citizens will be thoroughly discussed.

During his visit, Deputy Minister will also meet with TRNC authorities to address our bilateral relations as well as international developments regarding the Cyprus issue, in particular TRNC’s observer membership to the Organization of Turkic States.