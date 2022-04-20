The Second Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held on 25 November 2022 in Aktau, Kazakhstan. Georgia’s participation in this meeting is also expected.

The mechanism, the first of which was held in Baku on 27 June 2022, aims to reinforce the already existing coordination between the three countries, and strengthen regional connectivity on the basis of mutual interests.

During the meeting, in accordance with the Baku Declaration adopted at the first meeting, “The Road Map 2022-2027” for the improvement and the operation of the Middle Corridor on the territories of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is planned to be signed.