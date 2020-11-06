We are saddened to learn that more than 100 people lost their lives and many are missing or wounded during the floods and the landslides caused by the recent heavy rain in different regions of India and Nepal and the rains in both countries continue to cause loss of lives and material damage.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives during the disasters, as well as to the friendly peoples and governments of India and Nepal, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and hope that no more lives would be lost.