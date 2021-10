H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay a visit to the Republic of Korea on 21-24 October 2021 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Eui-yong Chung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The Ministers will discuss all aspects of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also be received by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Boo-kyum Kim.