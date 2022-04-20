The nineteenth round of the International Meeting on Syria in Astana format was held on 22-23 November 2022 in Astana.

In the meeting, our interlocutors were briefed about the Operation Claw-Sword, and our determination in the fight against terrorism was emphasized. Our interlocutors offered their condolences for the terror attack conducted in Istanbul. The political process, work of the Constitutional Committee, situation on the ground, return of refugees and humanitarian issues were also discussed at the meeting. A Joint Statement was adopted.

In the Joint Statement, the Parties emphasized their strong support to Syria's territorial integrity, the leading role of the Astana Process in the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, their determination to fight against the separatist agendas that pose threat to the national security of neighboring countries, including cross-border attacks and infiltrations.

The Parties condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in Syria. They highlighted the necessity to fully implement all arrangements related to the north of Syria as well as Idlib.

The Parties noted that all attempts to create illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism are unacceptable, they condemned the actions of countries that support terrorist entities including these initiatives in north east of Syria and expressed grave concern with increasing hostilities and all forms of oppression by the separatist groups against civilians in east of Euphrates, including through suppression of peaceful demonstrations, forced conscription, and discriminatory practices in the field of education.

The Parties also reaffirmed their commitment to the end of the Syrian conflict through a viable and lasting Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, emphasized the important role of the Constitutional Committee in the political settlement of the Syrian conflict.

On the occasion of the meeting, bilateral meetings were held with the observer members of the Astana Process, and UN agencies. A meeting of Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons is also held. It is agreed to continue such activities within the Working Group.