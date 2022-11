H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, will attend the Union for Mediterranean (UfM) 7th Regional Forum, which will be held in Barcelona on 24 November 2022.

During the Forum, opportunities and steps to improve cooperation between the two shores of the Mediterranean in various fields will be discussed.

Türkiye, an EU candidate country and a founding member of the UfM, will continue to support the activities of the UfM.