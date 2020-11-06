The declaration published after the trilateral summit held on October 19, 2021, with the participation of the leaders of Greece, Egypt and the Greek Cypriot Administration, is a new manifestation of the hostile policies of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo towards Turkey and the TRNC. The participation of Egypt in this declaration on the other hand is an indication that Egypt has not yet grasped the real address that it can cooperate with in the Eastern Mediterranean.

We have proven to friends and foes alike that no initiative excluding Turkey and TRNC will succeed in the region. Turkey supports energy projects that will enhance cooperation among the countries in the region. However, these projects should not ignore the rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots and they should be inclusive.

Contrary to the allegations in the declaration, the main source of tension in the region is the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo's maximalist and unlawful maritime jurisdiction area claims and their total disregard of the Turkish Cypriots. The necessary response was given to the recent attempts of this duo aiming to violate our continental shelf in order to increase tension in the Eastern Mediterranean. We will continue to resolutely protect both our own rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

On the other hand, we support the statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus concerning the said joint declaration. An understanding that rejects the realities on the Island could not contribute to the settlement of the Cyprus issue. We remind once again that a new negotiation process will not be possible unless the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people are reaffirmed.

Besides, the fact that these countries which caused Libya to be driven into instability by supporting certain illegitimate groups, are now targeting the Memoranda of Understanding that we signed with the legitimate government of Libya, is first and foremost an act of disrespect to Libya’s interests and sovereignty.