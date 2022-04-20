We welcome the approval of Türkiye’s membership application to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) by consensus at the GPAI Ministerial Council Meeting in Tokyo on 22 November 2022.

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

The group brings together expertise from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organizations, and academia to foster international cooperation in line with the OECD Recommendation on AI, based on human-centered values, promoting trustworthy, responsible and sustainable use of AI.

As a founding member of the OECD, a NATO ally, and a G20 member endowed with a rapidly emerging AI ecosystem, Türkiye has been actively contributing to international collaboration in this area.

Now, through its membership in GPAI, Türkiye will bring added value to the international collaboration in that platform towards the responsible development and use of AI, while benefitting from the multi-stakeholder collaboration under GPAI to adopt trustworthy AI, share multidisciplinary research, identify knowledge gaps, maximize coordination, as well as on the adaptation and mitigation of potential challenges.

Türkiye is committed to promoting the ethical and responsible use of AI and looks forward to actively taking part in the work of GPAI guided by its shared values and objectives.