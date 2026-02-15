We strongly condemn the latest decision of the Israeli government, which aims to impose its authority over the occupied West Bank and expand settlement activities.

This step, which seeks to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land and accelerate Israel’s unlawful annexation efforts, constitutes a clear violation of international law and is null and void.

Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories.

The expansionist policies intensified by the Netanyahu government in the occupied West Bank undermine ongoing peace efforts in the region and damage the prospects for a two state solution.

We call on the international community to take a firm stance against Israel’s attempts to create faits accomplis on the ground.

Türkiye will continue to support efforts aimed at establishing an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.