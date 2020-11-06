We have received the news with great sadness that many people lost their lives and many were injured in the terrorist attack that took place during Friday Prayer today (October 15) at a mosque at Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

We strongly condemn these inhumane terrorist attacks which have especially targeted the mosques recently in Afghanistan. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly Afghan people.