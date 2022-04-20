We condemn the ballistic missile tests by North Korea at an increasing number since the beginning of the year, including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch yesterday (18 November).

We are concerned by the potential negative implications of the continuation of this irresponsible stance by North Korea on regional peace and stability despite all international warnings.

We call upon North Korea to comply with its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and refrain from actions that may lead to further tensions in the region.