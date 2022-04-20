Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı will visit Stockholm on 16-17 November 2022 to hold political consultations between Türkiye and Sweden with H.E. Ambassador Mr. Jan Knutsson, State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, and to hold various meetings.

During the political consultations, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sweden as well as Türkiye-EU relations will be discussed extensively prior to Sweden's EU Presidency in January 2023.