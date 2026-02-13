We categorically reject the baseless allegations targeting Türkiye in certain resolutions adopted by the European Parliament yesterday (12 February).

The resolution on the “Situation in Northeast Syria” disregards Türkiye’s role in Syria’s recovery and stabilization. We advise the European Parliament to exert greater effort to understand the realities on the ground and the aspirations of Syria and the Syrian people, rather than adopting misguided and ill-intentioned resolutions.

On the other hand, claims regarding freedom of expression and religion in our country in the resolution entitled “Targeted expulsions of foreign journalists and foreign Christians in Türkiye” contradict the facts. No foreign institution, including the European Parliament, can interfere in judicial proceedings conducted in our country.

These resolutions also do not bode well for the spirit of efforts to enhance Türkiye-EU relations. We call upon the European Parliament to take constructive steps for Türkiye-EU relations, rather than being instrumentalized for efforts against our country and attempting to interfere in our internal affairs.