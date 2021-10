We are deeply saddened by reports that many people lost their lives and many people were injured as a result of today’s (10 October) attack carried out with a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden’s Governor Ahmed Hamed Lamlas in Yemen’s Aden province.

We condemn this heinous attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery for the injured, and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Yemen.