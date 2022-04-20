Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will visit Uzbekistan on 9-11 November 2022 to accompany President H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Ninth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), to be held in Samarkand on 11 November 2022 and to attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS.

During the Samarkand Summit, solidifying the legal framework in various fields related to the OTS, following its transition from the Turkic Council at the İstanbul Summit of 2021, will be discussed, existing and new cooperation areas will be evaluated as well as global and regional issues in the common agenda of the OTS will be addressed.

On this occasion, Minister Çavuşoğlu, will also pay a day-long visit to Kazakhstan on 9 November 2022, for the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Türkiye in Shymkent.