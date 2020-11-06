Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate in the 6th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Conference on Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Nur-Sultan, on 11-12 October 2021.

The meeting will be organized with the title of "Security and Sustainable Development in Asia in New Realities of the Post-Pandemic World". During the meeting, the possibility of enhancing cooperation in the aforementioned areas within the framework of CICA will be discussed.