We strongly condemn the attacks targeting three different IDP camps in Idlib, which resulted in the killing of 9 civilians and wounding 70.

These attacks undermine the efforts to maintain calm and de-escalate tension in the region, while further deteriorating the humanitarian situation.

We invite relevant parties to abide by the existing memoranda and end attacks on civilians.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to preserve calm in the region, find a political solution to the Syrian conflict and deliver uninterrupted humanitarian aid to those in need.