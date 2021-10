H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will attend the High-Level Commemorative Meeting, jointly organized by the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Chair Azerbaijan and Serbia on 11-12 October 2021 in Belgrade to mark the 60th Anniversary of NAM.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the margins of the High-Level Meeting where he is invited as a special guest.