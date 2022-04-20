We strongly condemn the attack that targeted Mr. Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, at a political rally yesterday (3 November) which has left one person dead. We convey our prompt recovery wishes to Mr. Imran Khan.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon our Pakistani brother who lost his life in this heinous attack, and swift recovery to Mr. Imran Khan and all those who are injured.

Türkiye attaches importance to peace and stability of Pakistan, and will always continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Pakistan.