We welcome the agreement reached between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front on the cessation of the hostilities in northern Ethiopia at the peace talks hosted by the Republic of South Africa, and we hope it to be a lasting one.

We congratulate the African Union which led the talks, the host Republic of South Africa and all contributing parties for their efforts.

We reiterate our readiness to give all kinds of support to friendly and brotherly Ethiopia for the establishment of peace and tranquility in Ethiopia.