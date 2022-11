H.E. Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO will pay a visit to Türkiye on 3-5 November 2022.

Secretary General Stoltenberg will be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye. He will also meet with H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence.