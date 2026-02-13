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  3. No: 32, 13 February 2026, Regarding the Parliamentary Elections in Bangladesh
No: 32, 13 February 2026, Regarding the Parliamentary Elections in Bangladesh

We welcome that the parliamentary elections, and the referendum on reforms, including constitutional amendments, in Bangladesh, held yesterday (12 February), were conducted in a peaceful manner.

We hope that the results of the elections and the referendum, which observers from Türkiye also monitored, will contribute to democracy, stability and prosperity in Bangladesh.

On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to further developing our relations with Bangladesh in every field in the period ahead.