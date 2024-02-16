We regret that the credentials of the Azerbaijani National Delegation were not ratified by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

This Resolution is incompatible with democratic values and undermines the right to equal representation.

It is also clear that this step, which means closing channels of cooperation and dialogue, will impede efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Türkiye calls on PACE to address this mistake as soon as possible and focus on the efforts for peace in the South Caucasus.