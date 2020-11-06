H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay a visit to Lviv, Ukraine on 7-8th October 2021 on the occasion of the 9th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group between Turkey and Ukraine.

During the meeting, preparations for the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council will be reviewed and views on the current regional and international developments will be exchanged.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also participate in a panel on diplomacy to be held on the occasion of the 360th anniversary of the Lviv Ivan Franko National University.