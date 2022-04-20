We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place today (29 October) in Mogadishu, Somalia. Some of the wounded are under treatment at the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital.

We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.