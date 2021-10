We are saddened by the news that fourteen soldiers lost their lives and seven soldiers were injured during the attack on a military camp located in the Yirgou settlement, in the Center-Nord region of Burkina Faso, on October 4, 2021.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We offer our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.