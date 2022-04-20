As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations between the Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which began on 22 May 1972, we welcome the remarkable progress we have achieved in building a strong and enduring partnership.

Today, Türkiye and Trinidad and Tobago enjoy extensive cooperation on a wide range of issues both at the bilateral level as well as within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

On this solid basis, we are now fully committed to further deepening and diversifying our relationship while we continue to be guided by the principles of mutual respect and understanding.

Looking ahead, we are confident that what we have accomplished within the last five decades has been mutually beneficial for both our peoples and remain assured that the best years of our partnership are still ahead of us.