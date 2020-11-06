H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will pay a visit to Poland on 4-5 October 2021 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations with our strategic partner and ally Poland will be discussed, along with exchange of views on the EU membership process of Turkey as well as regional and international issues.

As part of the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by the President of the Republic of Poland and the Marshal of the Sejm and meet with the members of Turkish community living in Poland.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also attend the 7th Warsaw Security Forum on October 5th and deliver a speech at the ministerial panel.