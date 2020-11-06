3rd of October, the anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement which was signed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyz Republic in 2009 to establish the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), is celebrated as the Turkic Speaking States’ Cooperation Day in Member States.

We congratulate all Turkic speaking nations and communities on this meaningful day. We hope that this day will be an occasion for our people who share a common past, for strengthening the spirit of unity and solidarity by looking at our common future with confidence.

This year, which marks the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence of the Turkic Republics, we also celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement with a particular enthusiasm and pride, and we are pleased that the Turkic Council has expanded with the participation of new members and observers and contributed to deepening of cooperation between the Turkic Republics.

The Turkic Council, which represents the will of the Turkic World in a wide Eurasian geography for cooperation based on common language, history and cultural values, will continue to serve to peace, prosperity and stability in its region and beyond. In this context, Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan, held on September 27, 2021 in Istanbul, demonstrated the common resolve of the Turkic Council to contribute to peace and security.

We will host the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council in Istanbul on November 12th this year. Our family photo will be completed at the Summit, where Turkmenistan will also attend as an observer. We believe that the Istanbul Summit, where important decisions will be taken regarding the development of the Turkic Council in the coming years, will be a historical turning point in further consolidating the unity and solidarity of the Turkic World.