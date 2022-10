We welcome the start of the peace talks between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigrayan Regional Administration Authorities on 25 October 2022 in the Republic of South Africa.

We hope that the talks led by the African Union will pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict.

We reiterate our readiness to provide all kinds of support to the friendly and brotherly Ethiopian people for establishing peace and tranquility in Ethiopia.