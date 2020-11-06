We received the news with deep sorrow that the prominent Rohingya Muslim leader Mohammad Mohib Ullah, Chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), has been assassinated in Cox’s Bazar.

We condemn this heinous murder and call for necessary steps to be taken for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon the deceased, extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones and share the grief of the brotherly Rohingya Muslims.

Turkey will continue its strong support for the protection of the rights of Rohingya Muslims.