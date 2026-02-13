We welcome the election of Prof. Dr. Melahat Bilge Demirköz by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

The inclusion of a scientist from Türkiye in this important panel, established to provide scientific and impartial assessments on the governance, risks, and potential of artificial intelligence, is a concrete demonstration of the importance Türkiye attaches to the efforts in this field on multilateral platforms, particularly the UN.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to international artificial intelligence governance efforts within the framework of an inclusive and innovative approach.