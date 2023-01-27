We condemn the terrorist attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem on the evening of January 27 which claimed lives of many people.

We are concerned that the attacks which have increased recently in the region may turn into a new spiral of violence, and call on all parties to take necessary measures to exercise restraint and put an end to such incidents.

We convey our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, as well as the Government and the people of Israel. We also wish speedy recovery to the injured.