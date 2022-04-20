Today marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Albania with the signature of the Treaty of Friendship on 15 December 1923. Throughout 2023, this significant anniversary has been celebrated by conferences, exhibitions and concerts organized in Ankara and Tirana.

Türkiye-Albania relations derive their strength from shared history and strong social and cultural bonds. Based on this deep-rooted background, bilateral relations were elevated to Strategic Partnership with the signature of Joint Political Declaration for Establishing High-Level Cooperation Council by President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Mr. Edi Rama on 6 January 2021.

The exemplary solidarity displayed by Turkish and Albanian people after the devastating earthquakes that claimed many lives in both countries, is a point of honour.

As two NATO Allies and EU candidate countries, Türkiye and Albania are net contributors to preserving peace and stability in the Balkans. Close collaboration in regional and international organizations will be continued.

Sharing a common vision for a prosperous future in our region, Türkiye and Albania are determined to further consolidate and deepen their Strategic Partnership in all areas at bilateral, regional and global levels.