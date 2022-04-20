H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will chair the 47th Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the BSEC that will be held online on 15 December 2023 under the Turkish Chairmanship-in-Office of BSEC.

BSEC Member States will discuss ways to strengthen the Organization’s effectiveness and institutional capacity.

The Turkish Chairmanship-in-Office began on 1 July 2023 under the theme of “Innovative Technological Entrepreneurship: The Role of Start-Ups”. Significant progress has been achieved on many priorities, including “Updating the BSEC Economic Agenda”, “Activating the Project Development Fund”, and “Reactivating the BSEC Business Council”.

During the meeting, Türkiye will hand over the Chairmanship-in-Office of BSEC to the Albania.