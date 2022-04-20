At the elections held in Rome today, Türkiye’s candidate Prof. Dr. Yusuf Çalışkan was re-elected to the International Institute for the Governing Council of the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) for the term of 2024-2028.

The re-election of Prof. Dr. Yusuf Çalışkan for another four years to the Governing Council of UNIDROIT, an independent intergovernmental organization and working on the methods of modernization, harmonization and coordination of international private law, is an indication of the appreciation for Prof. Dr. Çalışkan’s contributions to UNIDROIT, as well as of Türkiye’s support to the international efforts to promote international private law.