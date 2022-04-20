Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 315, 13 October 2022, Press Release Regarding the Conference of National Reconciliation Between the Palestinian Factions That Was Held in Algeria
We are pleased with the positive outcome of the conference of national reconciliation between the Palestinian factions that was held on 12-13 October 2022 under the auspices of Algeria.

We appreciate Algeria's contributions to the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process that Türkiye has always supported.

We view that the declaration adopted at the end of the conference constitutes a suitable basis for the final unification of the Palestinian factions and we wish that the steps enlisted in the declaration, particularly holding of the elections, will be implemented.