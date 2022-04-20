We are pleased with the positive outcome of the conference of national reconciliation between the Palestinian factions that was held on 12-13 October 2022 under the auspices of Algeria.

We appreciate Algeria's contributions to the intra-Palestinian reconciliation process that Türkiye has always supported.

We view that the declaration adopted at the end of the conference constitutes a suitable basis for the final unification of the Palestinian factions and we wish that the steps enlisted in the declaration, particularly holding of the elections, will be implemented.