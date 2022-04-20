It is with deep sorrow that we have learned that 23 soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack today (December 12, 2023), in Khyber Pakhtunkwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, in northwest of Pakistan.

We condemn this heinous terror attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon the soldiers who were martyred in the attack and convey our deepest condolences to their bereaved families.

We reiterate once again our fraternal solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan in our common fight against terrorism.