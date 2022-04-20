The US Executive Order being issued since October 2019 under the title of "National Emergency with Respect to the Situation in and in Relation to Syria" is identically renewed on October 12, 2022. We condemn this Order which contains baseless allegations and accusations against our country.

The allegations in the Order regarding Operation Peace Spring, which was carried out in order to fight against terrorism, protect border security and eliminate the separatist terror threats originating from Syria, are unfounded.

Operation Peace Spring, carried out on the basis of the right of self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the fight against terrorism, has provided an environment of peace and stability in the region. It ensured the removal of PKK/YPG and DEASH terrorist organizations from the areas of operation and contributed to the preservation of territorial integrity of Syria.

We expect the US to terminate its engagement with the terrorist organization PKK/YPG and to fulfill the provisions of the Joint Statement of 17 October 2019.