  3. No: 311, 8 December 2023, Press Release Regarding Adoption of Some Confidence Building Measures Between Azerbaijan and Armenia
We welcome the decision announced with the joint statement by the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and the Office of Prime Minister of Armenia regarding the adoption of some concrete confidence building measures between two countries. We also support the decision to continue talks for introducing additional steps to build confidence.

We wish the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia be swiftly concluded, which will be one of the most significant achievements for establishing a lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.