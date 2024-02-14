H.E. Mr. Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 15 February 2024.

Minister Szijjarto will hold talks with H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and attend the first meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary Joint Economic and Trade Committee, co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Ömer Bolat, Minister of Trade.

During the meeting between the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs, bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU relations and current regional developments will be discussed within the framework of the “enhanced strategic partnership” between Türkiye and Hungary.