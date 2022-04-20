Our multinational nomination files, titled “Art of Illumination: Təzhib / Tazhib / Zarhalkori / Tezhip / Naqqoshlik” submitted by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; “Iftar/Eftari/İftar/Iftor and Its Socio-Cultural Traditions” submitted by Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan; ”Craftsmanship and Performing Art of Balaban/Mey” as well as “Craftsmanship of Mother of Pearl Inlay”, both submitted by Türkiye and Azerbaijan, have been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, during the 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being held in Kasane, Botswana between 4-9 December 2023.

The number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached 30.