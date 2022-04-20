We strongly condemn the Israeli authorities' expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, while continuing their barbaric attacks against the civilian population in Gaza.

It is completely unacceptable that Israel approved a plan to build approximately 1,800 settlements on 186 acres of land in East Jerusalem.

The acts of terror and violence carried out by the Israeli security forces and settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are concrete indicators of Israel's strategy of attrition and intimidation against the Palestinian people and state.

Israel’s expansionist mentality seriously undermines the prerequisite principles for permanent peace and these actions are further violations of international law perpetrated by Israel.