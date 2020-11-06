Ambassador Volkan Bozkır, Former Minister for EU Affairs and Chief Negotiator has concluded his tenure on 14 September 2021 as the President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Presidency of the General Assembly is the highest ranking elected office in the UN system. Ambassador Bozkır became the first ever Turkish citizen to assume this post in the 75 year long history of the UN.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambassador Bozkır ensured the uninterrupted continuation of the work of the General Assembly throughout his tenure. He led the efforts to bring such crises as Palestine, Syria and Myanmar, which deeply hurt the conscience of the international community, to the agenda of the General Assembly. He rendered support to the initiatives of strengthening the General Assembly, as the unique organ of the UN where all member states are represented equally.

Ambassador Bozkır gave priority to strengthening multilateralism, to supporting the Least Developed and the Developing Countries as well as those groups mostly affected by the conflicts, natural disasters and humanitarian crises and to strengthening the role of women in public life and brought these issues also to the attention of the international public opinion during his official visits.

The realistic, decisive and responsive leadership which he displayed during his tenure is highly appreciated by the international community and the whole UN family.

We congratulate Ambassador Bozkır for his successful Presidency of the General Assembly and wish all the success to his successor H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid during the 76th session of the General Assembly.