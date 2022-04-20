Türkiye’s national nomination file, titled “Traditional knowledge, methods and practices concerning olive cultivation”, has been inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, during the 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is being held in Kasane, Botswana between 4-9 December 2023.

The number of Türkiye’s cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached 26.