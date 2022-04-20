We regret that the efforts to extend the truce declared in Yemen on April 2 were inconclusive this time.

We call on the parties in Yemen to show effort to reintroduce the truce, to constructively support the United Nations (UN)-led negotiations and find a peaceful solution to the question on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and established international parameters, through dialogue and within the framework of constitutional legitimacy.

Türkiye will continue to support the United Nations’ efforts for a solution in this framework.