We are very pleased that an agreement has been reached on the formation of a new Cabinet in Lebanon under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati. This is an important step in the government formation process which has been going on for 13 months.

We hope that the Government will be able to obtain a vote of confidence and take office as soon as possible, so that it can effectively address the challenges facing Lebanon.

Turkey will continue to give its utmost support for the well-being, stability and security of Lebanon and the Lebanese people.