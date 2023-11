H.E. Mr. Burak Akçapar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate to the 30th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje on November 30th - December 1st 2023.

Security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, the role of the OSCE and other issues on the agenda of the Organization will be discussed in the meeting.

Ambassador Akçapar will also hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the meeting.